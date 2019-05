May 22 (Reuters) - Warteck Invest AG:

* PLANS TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH

* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING UP TO 49,500 SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 10 EACH

* NET PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FINANCE PLANNED INVESTMENTS IN EXISTING REAL ESTATE PROJECT PIPELINE

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP FAMILY CHRISTOPH M. MÜLLER TO PARTICIPATE AND HOLD ITS PROPORTIONAL PARTICIPATION OF CURRENTLY 31.79%