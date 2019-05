May 29 (Reuters) - Warteck Invest AG:

* SETS SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE ANNOUNCED CAPITAL INCREASE

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES: CHF 1,550

* EXPECTED GROSS PROCEEDS FROM THE CAPITAL INCREASE: AROUND CHF 76.7 MILLION Source text - bit.ly/2YI80IS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)