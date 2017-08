BRIEF-Washington Co to start talks with Canada gov't on Dominion takeover

July 17 (Reuters) -

* Washington Co, whose takeover bid has been accepted by Canada's Dominion Diamond, will continue search for new Dominion CEO, no timeline, Washington president Lawrence Simkins says

* Simkins says taking Dominion Diamond private allows for longer timeline to invest in exploration to expand mine life

* Simkins says will start process of talking to gov't of Canada on Dominion takeover on Monday, confident of approvals

* Simkins says Washington has had initial discussion with Rio Tinto about its 60 percent stake in Diavik diamond mine, which is 40 percent owned by Dominion

* Simkins says had no discussions with Dominion Diamond's shareholders on takeover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)