April 25 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 FFO PER SHARE $1.48 TO $1.56

* REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 FFO IN A RANGE OF $1.48 TO $1.56 PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: