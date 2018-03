March 12 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP TO ACQUIRE FOUR SEARS STORES LOCATED AT TIER ONE ASSETS THROUGH A SALE-LEASEBACK

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $28.5 MILLION​

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC - WILL HAVE CONTROL OF THESE PROPERTIES FOR FUTURE REDEVELOPMENT​

* WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP - ‍AGGREGATE BASE RENT UNDER LEASES IS ABOUT $1.25 MILLION PER ANNUM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: