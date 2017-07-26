FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50
July 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Washington Prime Q2 FFO per share $0.50

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Washington Prime Group Inc:

* Washington prime group reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted FFO per share $0.39 to $0.41

* Q2 FFO per share $0.50

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.40 excluding items

* Washington Prime Group Inc - ‍increased guidance for 2017 net income and reaffirmed guidance for adjusted FFO to midpoint of $1.23 and $1.67 per share​

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group- now expects to deliver comparable NOI growth at low end of its original guidance range of 0.0% to 1.5% for year ending Dec 31, 2017

* Washington Prime Group- ‍comparable net operating income for company's total portfolio decreased 1.9% during q2 of 2017, compared to a year ago​

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees for year ending December 31, 2017, estimated FFO per diluted share $ 1.97 - $ 2.04

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 estimated FFO per diluted share $0.52 - $0.54

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Washington Prime Group Inc sees Q3 net income attributable to common shareholders to be in range of $0.20 to $0.23 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

