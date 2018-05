BRIEF-Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Entered Into 8 Separate Equity Distribution Agreements

May 4 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS - SEC FILING

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - CO MAY SELL UP TO AGGREGATE SALES PRICE OF $250 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO'S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2rma89X) Further company coverage: