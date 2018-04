April 25 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.45

* QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

* MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)