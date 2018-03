BRIEF-Washington REIT Enters Into Amended, Extended And Expanded Four-Year Revolving Credit Facility And Unsecured Term Loan Facilities

March 29 (Reuters) - Washington Real Estate Investment Trust :

* WASHINGTON REIT ENTERS INTO AMENDED, EXTENDED AND EXPANDED FOUR-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITIES

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED, EXTENDED AND EXPANDED $700 MILLION UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL HAVE A FOUR-YEAR TERM ENDING ON MARCH 29, 2022

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST - ‍REFINANCED EXISTING $150 MILLION SEVEN-YEAR UNSECURED TERM LOAN WITH A $250 MILLION FIVE-YEAR UNSECURED TERM LOAN​

* WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - ‍WASHINGTON REIT HAS ABILITY TO EXERCISE AN ACCORDION FEATURE TO INCREASE AGGREGATE CREDIT FACILITIES TO $1.5 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: