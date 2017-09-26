FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp's CEO to retire on March 2,2018
September 26, 2017

BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp's CEO to retire on March 2,2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Washington Trust Bancorp Inc:

* Says Joseph J. Marcaurele will retire as chairman and chief executive officer effective March 2, 2018

* Says Edward O. “ned” handy will succeed Marcaurele as chairman and chief executive officer of the corporation and the bank

* Says ‍Marcaurele will continue to serve as a member of Washington Trust’s board of directors​

* Says David Devault vice chair, secretary and chief financial officer, will retire effective January 31, 2018

* Says Ronald Ohsberg will succeed devault as chief financial officer of the corporation and the bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

