BRIEF-WashTec FY EBIT Down At EUR 36.3 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - WASHTEC AG:

* FISCAL YEAR 2019 - STABLE REVENUE PERFORMANCE WITH SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN EBIT - PERFORMANCE PROGRAM SHOWS FIRST SUCCESSES IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

* FY REVENUE UP BY 0.2% FROM EUR 435.4M TO EUR 436.5M

* FY EBIT DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR AT EUR 36.3M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 51.5M)

* GUIDANCE 2020: STABLE REVENUE GROWTH WITH A SLIGHT INCREASE IN EBIT

* OUTLOOK 2020: EFFECTS ON OUTLOOK DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ARE FINALLY DETERMINED BY VARIOUS FACTORS

* IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO FORESEE OVER WHAT PERIOD OF TIME, IN WHICH DIVISIONS AND TO WHAT EXTENT THERE WILL BE NEGATIVE EFFECTS FROM CORONAVIRUS

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.65 PER SHARE

* WORKING ON INCREASING PROFITABILITY IN ORDER TO RETURN TO A DOUBLE-DIGIT EBIT MARGIN IN MEDIUM TERM