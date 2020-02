Feb 6 (Reuters) - WASHTEC AG:

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 436.5M STABLE AT PRIOR YEAR’S LEVEL (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 435.4M)

* ORDER BACKLOG AT END OF 2019 WAS ABOVE PRIOR YEAR

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) BEFORE EXTRAORDINARY EXPENSES EUR 38.2M

* RECORD FOURTH-QUARTER REVENUE RESULTED IN LARGE INCREASE IN TRADE RECEIVABLES, THIS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL IN Q1 OF 2020