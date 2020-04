BRIEF-Washtec Q1 EBIT Down At EUR 1.7 Mln

April 28 (Reuters) - WashTec AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: WASHTEC AG: EFFECTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC CLEARLY NOTICEABLE AT THE END OF THE FIRST QUARTER

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 RETRACTED DUE TO UNFORESEEABLE BUSINESS IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* Q1 REVENUE AT EUR 87.3M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 92.3M) SIGNIFICANTLY DOWN ON PRIOR

* Q1 EBIT AT EUR 1.7M (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 2.6M) DESPITE COST REDUCTIONS, DOWN ON PRIOR YEAR DUE TO LOWER REVENUE

