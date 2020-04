April 3 (Reuters) - WASHTEC AG:

* WASHTEC WITHDRAWS OUTLOOK 2020 DUE TO THE EFFECTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON BUSINESS

* AN UPDATED OUTLOOK IS NOT POSSIBLE UNDER CURRENT FAST-MOVING CHANGES.

* ESTABLISHMENT OF CONTINGENCY PLANS AND A FORWARD-LOOKING SAFEGUARDING OF COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY

* IN CONNECTION WITH THIS, WASHTEC WILL ALSO REVIEW ITS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF MARCH 11, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: