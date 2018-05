May 14 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc:

* WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TRANSITION PLAN

* WASTE CONNECTIONS INC - APPOINTS WORTHING JACKMAN AS PRESIDENT

* WASTE CONNECTIONS INC - APPOINTS MARY ANNE WHITNEY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* WASTE CONNECTIONS - WHITNEY WILL SUCCEED JACKMAN AS CFO

* WASTE CONNECTIONS - JACKMAN WILL SUCCEED STEVE BOUCK AS PRESIDENT