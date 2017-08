July 26 (Reuters) - Waste Connections Inc

* Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing

* Waste Connections Inc - for Q3 net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated to be approximately $135.3 million

* Waste Connections Inc - Q3 will be first period for organic growth figures to reflect a full quarter impact of progressive Waste acquisition Source: (bit.ly/2w06qUl) Further company coverage: