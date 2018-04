BRIEF-Waste Management Announces Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.91

April 20 (Reuters) - Waste Management Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.91

* Q1 REVENUE $3.51 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.57 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.83 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.97 TO $4.05

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY 2018 GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS OF BETWEEN $3.97 AND $4.05 AND FREE CASH FLOW OF BETWEEN $1.95 AND $2.05 BILLION

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)