BRIEF-Watches of Switzerland Posts FY20 Group Revenue Up 5.9%

May 14 (Reuters) - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC :

* WATCHES OF SWITZLND. - FY20 TRADING AND FINANCING UPDATE

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - FY20 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED 5.9% TO £819.3 MILLION, AHEAD OF RECENTLY REVISED GUIDANCE RANGE

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - STRONG TRADING DURING FIRST 46 WEEKS TO 15 MARCH 2020 (PRE LOCKDOWN) WITH GROUP REVENUE UP 15.8%

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND - COVID-19 RELATED CLOSURES OF ALL STORES IN UK AND US HAS IMPACTED MOMENTUM IN FINAL 6 WEEKS OF YEAR

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - NET DEBT OF £131.4 MILLION AS AT 26 APRIL 2020

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - FY20 UNAUDITED ADJUSTED PRE-IFRS16 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN £75.0 MILLION AND £78.0 MILLION

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - PRIOR TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, GROUP HAD BEEN ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND GROUP PLC - DURING PERIOD FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF STORES, ECOMMERCE HAS PERFORMED PARTICULARLY WELL

* WATCHES OF SWITZERLAND- IN LIGHT OF IMPACT TO PERFORMANCE & ONGOING UNCERTAINTY FROM COVID-19, PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE FOR FY21 NO LONGER APPLIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: