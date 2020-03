BRIEF-Watchstone Group Says It's Unclear On Timing Of Shareholder Meeting On Capital Reduction

March 25 (Reuters) - Watchstone Group PLC:

* UPDATES ON ITS PLANS FOR A COURT APPROVED, CAPITAL REDUCTION AND REPAYMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS.

* HAS UNDERTAKEN NECESSARY PREPARATORY WORK FOR TRANSACTION,

* UNCLEAR WHEN OR HOW GENERAL MEETING ON CAPITAL REDUCTION COULD BE HELD FOR SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OR WHEN COURTS CAN HEAR MATTER

* IT IS CURRENTLY UNCLEAR WHEN OR HOW A GENERAL MEETING RELATING TO MATTER COULD BE HELD FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE TRANSACTION

* UNABLE TO CONFIRM IT WILL BE ABLE TO COMPLETE PROCESS ON ORIGINAL TIMETABLE OF BEFORE END OF JUNE 2020

* BOARD CONTINUES TO WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS LEGAL ADVISERS TO ARRANGE NEXT STEPS AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE