March 26 (Reuters) - Cadiz Inc:

* WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PERCENT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING

* WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ACQUIRED SHARES OF CADIZ INC’S COMMON STOCK BECAUSE IT BELIEVED SHARES REPRESENTED “ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY”

* WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC'S MANAGEMENT & BOARD Source text - bit.ly/2unOFlS Further company coverage: