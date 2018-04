April 13 (Reuters) - Water Oasis Group Ltd:

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING IN SHARES FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 16 APRIL 2018

* CONDITIONAL CASH OFFER BY YU MING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ON BEHALF OF CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO 88 MILLION SHARES AT HK$0.80 PER SHARE