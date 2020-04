April 9 (Reuters) - Waterco Ltd:

* REAFFIRMED THAT INTERIM DIVIDEND OF $0.02 CENTS WILL BE PAID AS PLANNED

* PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW ITS PREVIOUS FY PROFIT GUIDANCE OF A PROJECTED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $2.6 MILLION

* EFFECTS OF COVID-19 WOULD LIKELY BE SEEN IN LAST QUARTER RESULTS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2020