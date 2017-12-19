BRIEF-Waterland Financial Holdings unit receives T$565 mln in settlement

Dec 19(Reuters) - Waterland Financial Holdings Co Ltd
* Says co’s unit International Bills Finance Corp is affiliated with Taiwan Securities and Commodities Securities (ABCP)Litigation in Taiwan High Court
* As both parties agreed to settle the dispute, the two parties have signed a settlement agreement recently and co’s unit has received T$565 million in settlement
* Says unit will withdraw the lawsuit from the Taiwan High Court
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sZwZBW
