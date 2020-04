April 28 (Reuters) - Waters Corp:

* WATERS CORP - CO AND EACH MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAVE AGREED TO TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY FOR 90-DAY PERIOD BEGINNING ON APRIL 26

* WATERS CORP - CO’S CEO, CHRISTOPHER J. O’CONNELL, HAS AGREED TO A 40% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY

* WATERS CORP - EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, SHERRY BUCK, KEELEY ALEMAN, MICHAEL HARRINGTON, JONATHAN PRATT, HAS AGREED TO 30% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY Source : (bit.ly/3bLqyyD) Further company coverage: