BRIEF-Waters Corp Says Entered Into Credit Agreement Dated As Of November 30, 2017 -SEC Filing

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Waters Corp:

* SAYS CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 30, 2017 -SEC FILING

* SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR 5-YEAR UNSECURED $300 MILLION TERM LOAN, $1.5 BILLION REVOLVING FACILITY,WHICH INCLUDES LETTER OF CREDIT SUBFACILITY

* SAYS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVING FACILITY BOTH MATURE ON NOVEMBER 30, 2022

* SAYS ON NOV 30, CO BORROWED $300 MLN TERM LOAN AND $1.01 BLN UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY, FOR AN AGGREGATE OF $1.31 BLN BORROWED

* SAYS USED $1.31 BLN BORROWINGS TO REPAY WITHOUT PENALTY OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS UNDER PREVIOUS CREDIT AGREEMENT, ENTERED INTO JUNE 25, 2013