June 17 (Reuters) - Waters Corp:

* WATERS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* WATERS CORP - BOARD & CHRISTOPHER O’CONNELL HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED THAT O’CONNELL WILL STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, CEO

* WATERS CORP - O’CONNELL WILL REMAIN WITH WATERS AS AN ADVISOR UNTIL END OF THIS YEAR TO SUPPORT TRANSITION

* WATERS CORP - BOARD IS ACTIVELY WORKING WITH AN EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN CEO TRANSITION PROCESS