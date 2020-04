BRIEF-Waters Corporation Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.86

April 28 (Reuters) - Waters Corp:

* ORATION (NYSE: WAT) REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.15

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86

* Q1 SALES $465 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $488.5 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTIES

* REVISED 2020 CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PLANS TO IMPROVE CASH FLOW BY AN ESTIMATED $45 MILLION

* IMPLEMENTED COST REDUCTION PLAN OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION FOR YEAR