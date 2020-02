Feb 27 (Reuters) - Watford Holdings Ltd:

* WATFORD HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CEO SUCCESSION PLAN

* WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD - ANNOUNCED THAT JOHN F. RATHGEBER WILL RETIRE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON MARCH 31, 2020

* WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD - RATHGEBER WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY JONATHAN D. LEVY, WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS WATFORD’S PRESIDENT

* WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD - RATHGEBER WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF WATFORD’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SERVE AS A SENIOR ADVISOR TO COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: