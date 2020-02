BRIEF-Watford Holdings Reports Q4 Net Loss Of $0.79 Per Diluted Common Share

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Watford Holdings Ltd:

* WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS $0.79 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* WATFORD HOLDINGS - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM UNDER WHICH CO MAY REPURCHASE UP TO $50 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON SHARES

* WATFORD HOLDINGS - NET INTEREST INCOME OF $29.8 MILLION, A 1.4% YIELD ON AVERAGE NET ASSETS, FOR Q4 2019 VERSUS $30 MILLION IN Q4 2018

* WATFORD HOLDINGS - NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN THE 2019 FOURTH QUARTER WERE 9.2% LOWER THAN THE 2018 FOURTH QUARTER