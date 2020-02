Feb 11 (Reuters) - Watford Holdings Ltd:

* WATFORD REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND THE AUTHORIZATION OF A NEW $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.79

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.22 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $112.4 MILLION VERSUS $132.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: