April 5 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones PLC:

* ANNOUNCES ITS PRE-CLOSE TRADING STATEMENT FOR HALF YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2018

* STRONG TRADING PERFORMANCE IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR, IN LINE WITH ITS EXPECTATIONS

* BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT IN OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR AND BEYOND