April 1 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones PLC:

* PRE-CLOSE AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* GROUP’S TRADING REMAINED STRONG THROUGH FIRST HALF OF YEAR.

* LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR BOTH STUDENT ACCOMMODATION AND BTR SECTORS REMAINS STRONG.

* APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AT CURRENT TIME

* DOES NOT INTEND TO DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND ALONGSIDE ITS RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020