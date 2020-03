March 27 (Reuters) - Watkin Jones PLC:

* WATKIN JONES - DECIDED TO CLOSE ACTIVE DEVELOPMENT SITES TEMPORARILY, WITH EXCEPTION OF FEW SITES IN WHICH ESSENTIAL SERVICES WORKS ARE COMPLETED

* WATKIN JONES PLC - TOO EARLY TO ASSESS ACCURATELY EXTENT AND LENGTH OF DISRUPTION ARISING FROM COVID-19