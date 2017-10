July 3 (Reuters) - Watsco Inc:

* Watsco boosts dividends 19% to $5.00 per share

* Watsco Inc- approved a 19% increase in annual dividend rate to $5.00 per share

* Watsco Inc- regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 on each outstanding share of its common and Class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: