April 7 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd:

* ENTERS CONDITIONAL TERM SHEET WITH SHEPPARTON PARTNERS COLLECTIVE LIMITED FOR A JV AND FUNDING PROPOSAL

* COMPLETES PLACEMENT TO RAISE $4.86 MILLION BY ISSUE OF 32.45 MILLION SHARES AT $0.15/SHARE

* SPC TO ASSIST CO IN FACILITATING A LOAN OF UP TO $20 MILLION FOR CONSTRUCTION OF SPRAY DRYER AT CORIO BAY DAIRY GROUP