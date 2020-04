BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia Says Co IS Unable To Complete B&P Transaction

April 3 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd:

* NEW TENDER WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY MASON AND THUS WHA IS UNABLE TO COMPLETE B&P TRANSACTION

* IN LIGHT OF CANCELLED RIGHTS ISSUE, CO IN DISCUSSIONS FOR FUNDING PACKAGE FOR GROUP

* TO NOW WORK WITH COMPUTERSHARE TO REFUND APPLICATION MONIES TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO SUBSCRIBED UNDER RIGHTS ISSUE

* TO DATE, PRODUCTION AND SALES OF CO’S PRODUCTS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 RELATED ISSUES

