July 19, 2017 / 1:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Wattle Health Australia signs HOA with organic dairy farmers of Australia

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Wattle Health Australia Ltd

* Asx alert-wha signs hoa with organic dairy farmers of australia-wha.ax

* Entered into a non-binding heads of agreement with organic dairy farmers of australia , mason ventures ltd and niche dairy

* Agreement to undertake commercial due diligence for establishment of a jv for production of dried organic powdered milk

* Will acquire a 2.5% equity interest in a proposed joint venture

* Construction of facility is anticipated to be between $25- $30 million and will be funded by way of a loan to JV by mason ventures Source text for Eikon: [nASXT2SY4 Further company coverage:

