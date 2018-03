March 30 (Reuters) - Watts Water Technologies Inc:

* WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018​

* WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY'S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS​