March 12 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - ENDED 2017 WITH $142.5 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, COMMITTED CASH FROM COLLABORATION WITH TAKEDA, TO FUND REQUIREMENTS TO END OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: