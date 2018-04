April 10 (Reuters) - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES AND DEEP GENOMICS FORM COLLABORATION TO DISCOVER NOVEL THERAPIES FOR GENETIC NEUROMUSCULAR DISORDERS

* WAVE'S NEXT DMD PROGRAM, TARGETING EXON 53, IS EXPECTED TO INITIATE CLINICAL TRIALS IN Q1 2019