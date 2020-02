Feb 6 (Reuters) - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - ON FEBRUARY 6, CO IMPLEMENTED A COST REDUCTION PLAN

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - UNDER THIS COST REDUCTION PLAN, COMPANY WILL REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 22%

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - SEES ONE-TIME RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $3.5 MILLION, MAJORITY OF WHICH IT EXPECTS TO PAY IN Q1 2020 RELATED TO PLAN Source text: (bit.ly/372lini) Further company coverage: