May 11 (Reuters) - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* AS OF MARCH 31, HAD $120.9 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - EXPECTS THAT EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, EXPECTED AND COMMITTED CASH WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND REQUIREMENTS INTO Q3 OF 2021

* QTRLY REVENUE $4.2 MILLION VERSUS $3.0 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.20 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: