BRIEF-WAVE Life Sciences Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $1.65

March 2 (Reuters) - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.65

* 32 MG DATA FROM BOTH PRECISION-HD CLINICAL TRIALS ON TRACK FOR 2H 2020

* TWO ADDITIONAL CNS PROGRAMS − SNP3 AND C9ORF72 − ON TRACK TO INITIATE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN 2H 2020

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES- EXPECTS THAT EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO Q3 OF 2021

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: