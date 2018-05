May 9 (Reuters) - WAVE Life Sciences Ltd:

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.26

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD - ENDED Q1 OF 2018 WITH $110.5 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* WAVE LIFE SCIENCES - EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, $170.0 MILLION CASH FROM TAKEDA IN APRIL, ENABLE FUNDING OPERATING, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS TO 2020 END