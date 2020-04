April 28 (Reuters) - Waverley Pharma Inc:

* WAVERLEY PHARMA ANNOUNCES RELIANCE ON RELIEF FROM FILING REQUIREMENTS FOR ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* WAVERLEY PHARMA INC - EXPECTS TO RELY ON BLANKET RELIEF

* WAVERLEY PHARMA INC - EXPECTS TO FILE IN ADVANCE OF MAXIMUM 45-DAY EXTENSION ALLOWED UNDER BLANKET RELIEF