BRIEF-Wavestone FY Revenue Up At 422.0 Million Euros

April 28 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* IN APRIL, BUSINESS ACTIVITY REDUCED BY ABOUT -15% TO -20%, COMPARED WITH PRE-LOCKDOWN SITUATION

* OVER MAY, COMPANY EXPECTS ACTIVITY LEVELS TO BE COMPARABLE TO APRIL

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC AND LOCKDOWN MEASURES IN FORCE IN MOST COUNTRIES WHERE COMPANY OPERATES HAVE CAUSED A NOTICEABLE SLOWDOWN IN WAVESTONE’S BUSINESS ACTIVITY SINCE MID-MARCH

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, FIRM’S ORDER BOOK STOOD AT 3.5 MONTHS OF WORK, COMPARED WITH 3.3 MONTHS AT END OF DECEMBER 2019

* IN APRIL, BUSINESS ACTIVITY REDUCED BY ABOUT -15% TO -20%, COMPARED WITH PRE-LOCKDOWN SITUATION

* FY REVENUE EUR 422.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 391.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE NO DIVIDEND FOR 2019/20 FISCAL YEAR

* MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL FORGO RECEIVING VARIABLE PART OF THEIR REMUNERATION FOR 2019/20 FISCAL YEAR.

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, COMPANY HAD AVAILABLE CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF ABOUT EUR 65M, WITH A NET FINANCIAL DEBT OF ABOUT EUR 30M

* EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO MEET 13% TARGET SET BY FIRM AT START OF FISCAL YEAR

* TO LOWER ITS BREAK-EVEN POINT, WAVESTONE HAS INITIATED COMPREHENSIVE OVERHEADS REVIEW TO GENERATE €10M TO €15M IN SAVINGS OVER FY 2020/21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)