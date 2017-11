Nov 2 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 166.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 162.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS ANNUAL TARGET; REVENUE ABOVE EUR 350 MILLION AND TWO DIGITS RECURRING OPERATING ‍​MARGIN, EXCLUDING NEW ACQUISITION