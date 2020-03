BRIEF-Wavestone Says Coronavirus Likely To Affect Financial Objectives For 2019/20 FY

March 23 (Reuters) - Wavestone SA:

* COVID-19: AN UPDATE FROM WAVESTONE

* IT’S POSSIBLE THAT SOME SUSPENDED PROJECTS MAY RESUME SHORTLY

* NOTICEABLE IMPACT ON BUSINESS ACTIVITY LEVEL

* SINCE MARCH 16, 2020, ALMOST ALL THE COMPANY’S TEAMS HAVE BEEN WORKING FROM HOME

* IN FINANCIAL TERMS, WAVESTONE IS ON A SOUND FOOTING, WHICH ENABLES IT TO FACE CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES WITH CONFIDENCE

* BY MARCH 31, 2020, FIRM’S FINANCIAL SITUATION WILL HAVE STRENGTHENED FURTHER, WITH NET DEBT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 30

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS SITUATION IS LIKELY TO AFFECT ANNUAL FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES FOR 2019/20 FISCAL YEAR

* IN ADDITION, WAVESTONE HAS TAKEN DECISION TO FREEZE ALL RECRUITMENT UNTIL JUNE 1, 2020 - A MEASURE THAT WILL BE EXTENDED IF NECESSARY

