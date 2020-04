BRIEF-Wavestone Suspends 2019/2020 Dividend Due To COVID-19

April 6 (Reuters) - WAVESTONE SA:

* CORONAVIRUS AND LOCKDOWN HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* 2019/20 ANNUAL GROWTH SLIGHTLY BELOW TARGET

* ALTHOUGH SOME PROJECTS HAVE BEEN RESUMED IN RECENT DAYS, THEY DON’T COMPENSATE FOR NEW POSTPONEMENTS OR CANCELLATIONS OF ENGAGEMENTS REQUESTED

* CURRENTLY, BUSINESS IS DOWN 15-20% APPROXIMATELY VERSUS THE PRE-LOCKDOWN SITUATION

* AT MARCH 31, 2020, WAVESTONE’S NET DEBT WAS ABOUT €30 MILLION, COMPARED TO €61.7 MILLION SIX MONTHS EARLIER

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY IMPROVEMENT DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)