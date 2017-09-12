BRIEF-Wayfair Inc prices offering of $375 million convertible senior notes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Wayfair Inc -

* Wayfair Inc prices offering of $375 million convertible senior notes

* Offering was upsized from previously announced offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Priced $375 million aggregate principal amount of 0.375% convertible senior notes due 2022

* Wayfair Inc - Notes will bear interest at rate of 0.375%/ year, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 & September 1 of each year, beginning March 1, 2018